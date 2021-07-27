Climate pilgrim on 800-mile walk protesting climate change stops in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nicholas Vazquez is bringing his 800-mile journey to Gainesville Tuesday to Florida’s protest climate change in Florida.

The 23-year-old climate pilgrim is a member of Extinction Rebellion America began his walk in Miami on April 22. From there he’s traveled on foot to cities across Florida like West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando as an act of political rebellion.

His goal is to catch the attention of Governor Ron DeSantis and have him issue an executive order declaring a climate emergency for the state of Florida.

“It’s every generation’s duty to maintain the world for the next generation and right now we are failing them by failing to act,” said Vazquez. “I’m here to demonstrate to them and the rest of the world that it’s simple, very simple. You put your body on the line and you sacrifice for what you believe in in the face of this existential threat.”

Vazquez is so passionate about this mission that he continues protesting and marching even after he said he’s been detained several times for blocking traffic. Fort Myers police arrested Vazquez on May 27 on charges of disturbing peace and trespassing on school grounds.

Tuesday he will address supporters in front of the Hippodrome Theatre at 6 p.m. From there the group will march to city hall and stage a die-in to symbolize the loss climate change could bring.

