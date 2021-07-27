To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for their school resource unit. The sheriff’s office was honored as agency of the year by the Florida Association of School Resource officers.

The award ceremony was held in Orlando and attended by Sheriff Mark Hunter and School Superintendent Lex Carswell.

