Advertisement

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for their school resource unit

The sheriff's office was honored as agency of the year by the Florida Association of School...
The sheriff's office was honored as agency of the year by the Florida Association of School Resource officers.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for their school resource unit. The sheriff’s office was honored as agency of the year by the Florida Association of School Resource officers.

The award ceremony was held in Orlando and attended by Sheriff Mark Hunter and School Superintendent Lex Carswell.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents

Latest News

“Look twice, save a life”; Bike group promotes motorcycle safety after losing one of their own
“Look twice, save a life”; Bike group promotes motorcycle safety after losing one of their own
Key City Capital agreed to fire Suncoast Property Management after they sent 30 day notices to...
Key City Capital agreed to fire Suncoast Property Management after they sent 30 day notices to some
“Look twice, save a life”; Bike group promotes motorcycle safety after losing one of their own
“Look twice, save a life”; Bike group promotes motorcycle safety after losing one of their own
Rural health clinics to receive more than $2 million in federal funding for vaccinations
Rural health clinics to receive more than $2 million in federal funding for vaccinations