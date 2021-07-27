Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Newberry Panthers

Newberry opens the 2021 season at Santa Fe on Aug. 27
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching its school’s baseball team capture a state title, and seeing the volleyball team play for the championship in back to back years, success is now expected at Newberry High School. Ed Johnson has built a football program that’s gone 17-4 in his first two seasons at the helm. Johnson and company know what’s at stake this fall.

“They understand the expectations when it comes to Newberry football,” said Johnson. “We expect to compete every single week, and go out on Friday nights and play our hearts out.”

The Panthers haven’t only been good, they’ve been clutch, prevailing in four games last season that were decided by a touchdown or less. One defensive veteran believes that should continue.

“We’re returning a bunch of guys on defense,” said linebacker-safety Thad Rucker. “I feel we can keep up the pace. You can control the whole game. If the other team can’t score, they can’t win.”

While Newberry’s defense is loaded with returners, the offense has some holes to fill. Gone are quarterback Makai Johnson and running back Kobe Delima, who accounted for 22 rushing touchdowns a year ago. Coach Johnson says Trey Butler and Brandon Hamilton will compete for the job of signal caller. But regardless of who takes snaps, it’s clear the Panthers embrace the responsibility that comes with lacing ‘em up.

“I’m looking forward to playing on Friday nights,” said linebacker-fullback Julius Johnson. “And the preparation it takes before you can play on Friday nights. That’s the best part of the game really”

“Everyone is working very hard, you obviously want to do better than last year,” said senior center Lee Hodges. “That’s what all the coaches and seniors are trying to get the younger guys to really understand.”

If the Panthers can put the pieces together, this might be the next Newberry team to lift a trophy. Newberry opens the 2021 season at Santa Fe on Aug. 27.

