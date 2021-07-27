The Department of Veteran Affairs is now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine after four deaths

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Department of Veteran Affairs is requiring medical employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the VA said four employees have recently died of COVID-19 all of whom were un-vaccinated.

The VA secretary says in part quote “It’s the best way to keep veterans safe especially as the delta variant spreads across the country.” All employees who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated.

TV20 has reached out to the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center for comment but they have not responded.

