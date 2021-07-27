Advertisement

Florida Gator swimmer Kieran Smith takes sixth in Olympic men’s 200 meter freestyle

Tom Dean, of Britain and Kieran Smith, of the United States swim in the final of the men's...
Tom Dean, of Britain and Kieran Smith, of the United States swim in the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO, Japan (WCJB) -Florida Gator swimmer Kieran Smith followed up his bronze medal performance in the men’s 400 meter freestyle with a sixth place result in the 200 free, ending his individual run at the Tokyo Olympics. Smith clocked a time of 1:45.12 in a race in which the eight finalists were separated by 1.6 seconds.

The gold medal went to Tom Dean, who led a 1-2 finish for Great Britain. Countryman Duncan Scott took the silver, 0.04 behind Dean.

Smith could still be selected for the men’s 4 by 200 meter relay squad. Heats in that race start on Tuesday.

