Florida Gator swimmer Kieran Smith takes sixth in Olympic men’s 200 meter freestyle

TOKYO, Japan (WCJB) -Florida Gator swimmer Kieran Smith followed up his bronze medal performance in the men’s 400 meter freestyle with a sixth place result in the 200 free, ending his individual run at the Tokyo Olympics. Smith clocked a time of 1:45.12 in a race in which the eight finalists were separated by 1.6 seconds.

The gold medal went to Tom Dean, who led a 1-2 finish for Great Britain. Countryman Duncan Scott took the silver, 0.04 behind Dean.

Smith could still be selected for the men’s 4 by 200 meter relay squad. Heats in that race start on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.