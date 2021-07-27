Advertisement

Florida to play UCF in two-for-one football series, starting in 2024

Central Florida linebacker Quade Mosier covers a play against Cincinnati during the second half...
Central Florida linebacker Quade Mosier covers a play against Cincinnati during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators and Central Florida Knights have agreed to play a three-game future football series, with matchups to be held in Gainesville in 2024 and 2033, and in Orlando in 2030.

When the Gators do travel to visit the Knights, it will be their first time facing UCF as a road team. The schools first played in 1999, when the Gators prevailed 58-27. In the second game of the 2006 National Championship season, Florida blanked UCF, 42-0. Both games were played in Gainesville.

UCF was previously interested in a home-and-home series with Florida, but under the new leadership of Athletic Director Terry Mohajir and head coach Gus Malzahn, the Knights are now de-emphasizing the desire to have equal hosting rights.

Florida’s other scheduled non-conference game in 2024 is against Miami, while the Gators will also face Texas in 2030 in addition to UCF. The Knights are currently the only non-league foe on Florida’s 2034 schedule.

