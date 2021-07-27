Advertisement

Gainesville hospital receives high rating from medical experts

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida Regional Medical Center was given high marks on certain surgery procedures by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

The review looked at patient care and outcomes for coronary artery bypass grafting and mitral valve replacement, both heart surgeries.

The group gave the hospital three out of three stars.

TRENDING STORY: Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead in canal

Latest News

Farm Fact: Cultivating Tomorrow
Farm Fact: Cultivating Tomorrow
We are learning new details surrounding the temporary closure of a popular bar in Gainesville.
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is...
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound
“Look twice, save a life”; Bike group promotes motorcycle safety after losing one of their own
“Look twice, save a life”; Bike group promotes motorcycle safety after losing one of their own