Gainesville hospital receives high rating from medical experts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida Regional Medical Center was given high marks on certain surgery procedures by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

The review looked at patient care and outcomes for coronary artery bypass grafting and mitral valve replacement, both heart surgeries.

The group gave the hospital three out of three stars.

