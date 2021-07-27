Advertisement

Harn Museum unveils ‘Shadow to Substance’ exhibit

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Stories and artistic photographs depicting black lives through history are on display at the Harn Museum from July 27 to Feb 27 2022.

11 photographers have submitted 58 photos to tell the story of black lives and their struggles through time, dating back to the Civil War. 16 of those photos have been purchased by the Harn to add to their permanent collection.

The Smathers Library and the University of Florida submitted historical photos and artifacts to add to the exhibit.

Dr. Carol McCuster, Dr. Portia Moore, and Kimberly Williams are the curators for this project, and say it was a labor of love to bring this to life.

“The three of us wanted to work together, but also bring something magnificent, uplifting, profound, deeply penetrating into black lives,” McCuster explained.

The museum does not charge admission but donations are welcome.

