“He was not a very tall guy, but we all looked up to him”: Hall of Fame inductee and Bradford High head football coach dead at age 90

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bradford High School’s only state title-winning and Hall of Fame head coach David Hurse passed away at 90-years old on Sunday.

The name David Hurse is adorned on Bradford High School’s football stadium for a good reason. He was beloved by all in the county for winning two state titles back-to-back in 1965 and 1966, but Bradford County Sherriff Gordon Smith says he was a better man than a head football coach.

“He was a part of the community, He wasn’t just a coach he was involved in every aspect of a young mans’ life. Growing up, a lot of us didn’t have fathers in our life on a daily basis. He was the man that gave you truth honest, he always respected you,” said Sheriff Gordon.

Hurse also coached the Tornadoes to a state runner’s up finish in the year 1985, he was inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988. After his retirement from coaching in 1990, Hurse stayed in the community until his death on Jul. 25.

Terry Vaughan, the former radio voice for Bradford Tornado Football and former Bradford Supervisor of Elections, spoke very highly of the small-statured Coach Hurse.

“He was not a very tall guy, but we all looked up to him,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan was one of the key figures that pushed to have Bradford High’s football stadium named after Hurse and he hopes it stays that way.

“His name will always be on the stadium and even though he is on talking to the Lord now, x’s and o’s, his legacy will be with us forever,” said Vaughan.

A visitation was held at the DeWitt C. Jones Chapel in Starke, but there will not be a large public service. Former players of Hurse said that they may gather later in the year to celebrate his life then.

