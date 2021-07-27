Advertisement

Man who was arrested for sexual assault is now having additional charges added to his case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man already behind bars on sexual assault charges is having another charge added on in relation to his case.

According to Gainesville Police 31 year old Antron Hutchinson tried having another person delete his snapchat account containing the messages he sent to the victim in the sexual assault case against him. Hutchinson allegedly lured a disabled 16 year old he met online to a motel and sexually battered him.

Hutchinson has tampering with evidence charges added to his case.

