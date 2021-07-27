Advertisement

NCFL Congressman Neal Dunn introduces bill to award Bobby Bowden a Congressional Gold Medal

Hall of Fame football Coach Bobby Bowden (Source: Boy Scouts of America, Coastal Georgia Council)
By WCTV Staff and WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida congressman is introducing a bill that would award Bobby Bowden a Congressional Gold Medal.

Congressman Neal Dunn, who represents the state’s second congressional district, says Bowden’s leadership both on and off the field makes him worthy of receiving the award.

“While his grit and determination led the Seminoles to victory on many occasions, his kindness and generosity are what makes him one of the most highly respected individuals in the state of Florida. Coach Bowden’s spirit is the American spirit of which we can be proud and seek to emulate in both large and small ways,” Dunn says.

Congressman Al Lawson says he supports Dunn’s bill to recognize Bowden’s impact on the state of Florida.

Bobby Bowden has made an immeasurable impact not only on the Florida State University football program and its players, but also on his community at large,” Lawson says. “He has influenced the minds of our nation’s future leaders and instilled in them that through a quality education and hard work, there are no boundaries. Many coaches can coach, but only a small number, like Bobby Bowden, can guide their student-athletes beyond the sports arena.”

On Thursday, July 22, Terry Bowden announced during Sun Belt media days that his father has been battling pancreatic cancer.

According to Dunn’s press release, the Congressional Gold Medal honors those “who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field long after the achievement.”

In April 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the legendary FSU coach the Florida Medal of Freedom.

Bobby Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.

