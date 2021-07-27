Advertisement

Public service runs in the family for the new Mayor of Hawthorne as she takes on a role her mom previously held

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -After 10 years as Hawthorne’s Mayor, Matt Surrency turned over the keys to the city. He was appointed in 2011 and took over for the late Kit Randall. Surrency is now returning the “Mayor of Hawthorne” title to the Randall family as Kit’s daughter Jacquelyn Randall takes over the position.

“I have the pleasure of connecting her mom, Mayor Kit Randall, term of service with her term of service. I’m excited to see her take over. I know her mom would be very proud of her and what she is doing,” said Matt Surrency.

This passing of the torch is unique as it marks two legacies coming full circle.

“It is a great deal of honor. A tremendous amount of responsibility. I take that very seriously. I’ll do as I have done, even with the appointment of just being a commissioner. It is no different for me. My heart is still the same. My tasks and assignments will still be the same,” explained Jacquelyn Randall. “It is to do what is best for the residents of Hawthorne.”

She is ready to get to work.

“I love my city. I’m looking forward to what we can do as a team and how I can be the leader of this great team,” said Randall.

RELATED STORY: Hawthorne appoints Jacquelyn Randall as mayor

Surrency expects Randall to have great success in her new position.

“Mayor Randall, she is going to do an awesome job. She is a friend; before we even got on the commission, I got to see her grow up. I’m very familiar with her family. Her mom was an inspiration to me to on the commission. I think she is going to do awesome, and we are going to have a great commission,” said Surrency.

As she steps into her new role, Randall said she will continue prioritizing items of importance, including grants.

“Housing is one of the biggest components out here for Hawthorne. We lack mixed housing for our residents here in Hawthorne. Then you still have our educational piece. It is not off the burner of being important. We were just faced with losing our school not too long ago. We want to keep that a priority and continue to move that forward and continue to give it the support that it needs to be successful,” explained Randall.

Her priority is simple, “I will always have Hawthorne in the center of my decision makings.”

Surrency will remain a member of the commission and explained, “A few things will change. I will have a little bit more time on my hands.”

