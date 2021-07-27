Advertisement

Road closed in Marion County after a pick-up and dump truck collide

FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County this morning.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County this morning.

The crash happened on NW 70th Ave Rd and NW 72nd Ct which is located just off US 27. NW 70th Ave Rd is shut down in both directions in the area. The road is expected to open back up in a few hours.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

