Road closed in Marion County after a pick-up and dump truck collide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County this morning.

The crash happened on NW 70th Ave Rd and NW 72nd Ct which is located just off US 27. NW 70th Ave Rd is shut down in both directions in the area. The road is expected to open back up in a few hours.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.