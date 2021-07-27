Advertisement

UniSIG Grant given to multiple schools in North Central Florida for upcoming school year

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Florida’s Department of Education just awarded 44 million dollars to 149 schools across the state. Four of those are in Alachua County.

Those schools are Caring and Sharing Learning School, Joseph Williams Elementary, Lake Forest Elementary, and Idylwild Elementary.

Just a couple of years ago, these schools received a D grade, which falls in the state’s lowest five percent.

Alachua County Title One Director Valdenora Fortner says that each school that qualifies receives funding for a Pre-K to K-2 Literacy Coach and a Strategic Initiatives Coach.

Fortner says that “The parameters that are put in place there with the experience and even some experience in turnaround schools, being able to utilize their expertise will certainly assist our teachers in those turnaround schools and hopefully help them to move forward and to make progress with the student academics.”

The schools will have the opportunity to opt-in to hiring a literacy or initiatives coach.

If they do opt-in, they must assure that the initiative will be completed.

Administrators of these four schools in Alachua County are discussing where they will be allocating the grant money in the coming weeks.

Other schools in North Central Florida that received the grant are Charles E. Bennett Elementary School (Clay County), Oakcrest Elementary School (Marion County), and Putnam Edge High School (Putnam County).

