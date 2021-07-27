WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A July 18 tip to City of Gainesville officials led to the temporary closure of Grog House a bar located in Midtown. This cloture comes just weeks after the building collapse tragedy in Surfside.

In a video submitted to city officials, you can see the ceiling of the bar Balls bouncing and a sign swinging. Right above it is Grog House another popular bar. Both are located in the Midtown area right across from the University of Florida.

This video was submitted by a UF Law student because he along with a friend who is a Civil Engineering student at UF were concerned about the structure. The owner of Grog Rob Zeller said the floor is sound.

“There is actually about 4 inches of flooring above the floor joists. It is a pretty solid foundation, to say the least,” explained Zeller.

A Structural Condition Assessment posted to Grog’s Facebook page concluded that if the, “damaged sheathing layers are removed and replaced with new material, that the floor system will be restored to its previous state, and upon building department approval would be safe for occupancy.”

The owner said the report states bounciness as seen in the video is not uncommon.

“Bounciness of the floor would be expected especially during rhythmic dancing. When you play music and everybody is dancing to the same beat there is going to be a little bit of a load to it. that floor is over four inches thick so it is strong,” explained Zeller.

The report outlines that while the floor was a potential safety concern it doesn’t appear the building was in danger of collapsing. Zeller believes there is a simple solution for this problem.

“Basically it is a situation where we just have to replace the top two layers of plywood. That is really all it is because it is sound as can be,” explained the owner.

City officials said Zeller is working to resolve the issue and a statement sent to TV20 reads in part, “Our city neighborhood enhancement officials have spoken with the property owner and understand he’s working to address the issues.”

Zeller tells TV20 he expects to open back up within the next few weeks.

