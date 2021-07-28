Alachua County leaders discuss development of new health clinic in East Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County leaders are continuing to discuss a plan to open a new health clinic in east Gainesville.

The project would use nearly $2 million from the Federal American Rescue plan.

County Commissioner Ken Cornell talked about the proposal yesterday at a celebration honoring the creation of Medicare and Medicaid.

If the new clinic is approved, UF Health Shands will cover operation costs.

“Both the city and the county committed to helping fund upfront cost to build a facility on the eastern part of the county,” Commissioner Cornell said, “I think it’s unanimous support...so hopefully we can make that happen soon.”

North Gainesville has three health clinics, while the east side has one medical center and a health department—neither of which is open past 5 pm.

Commissioners are expecting to hear a presentation from UF Health in a meeting scheduled for August 2.

