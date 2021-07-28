Alachua County opens first new school since 2012

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is celebrating the opening of it’s first new public school since 2012.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony revealed the two story school is 106 thousand square feet and has much to offer the students.

Dr. Carlee Simon: “The energy is going to be enormous not to mention it’s a brand new facility and so I think the children are going to love the colors and the fact that its clean. Their old school was just kind of old.”

The new school starts on on August 10th.

The construction was paid for through the county’s half-cent sales tax.

