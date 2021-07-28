Advertisement

‘Arthur’ to end in early 2022 after 25 seasons

"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.
"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.(WGBH Educational Foundation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Arthur,” a beloved children’s show on PBS is coming to an end in early 2022, after its 25th and final season.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed the news during a recent episode of the “Finding DW” podcast.

“Arthur is no longer in production,” Waugh said in the podcast. “We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

The show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, told NPR in a statement that “Arthur” will still be available on PBS KIDS for years to come.

The animated series is known for teaching kindness and empathy through various life lessons. The first episode aired in 1996 and is the longest-running children’s animated series in history.

“Arthur” is based on the books by Marc Brown and follows the adventures of an 8-year-old aardvark and his family and friends, according to the show’s description in IMDB.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
We are learning new details surrounding the temporary closure of a popular bar in Gainesville.
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound
The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County...
Road closed in Marion County after a pick-up and dump truck collide

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, signage sits outside Google headquarters in Mountain...
Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines
This undated photo provided by Elizabeth Turner, Laurentian University, shows a field location...
First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell downplays delta variant’s threat to the economy
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested