Advertisement

Bridging the Great Health Divide documentary highlights shortcomings and solutions in rural American health care

Documentary to air on Gray Television stations across the country
Gray Television's InvestigateTV presents a full-length documentary highlighting the hardships...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV presents a full-length documentary highlighting the hardships and heroes in rural American health care.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/InvestigateTV) - Gray Television’s InvestigateTV and its local affiliates across the country are broadcasting a new one-hour-long documentary across the country in August 2021.

For airtimes in your local market, use the chart below. You may use the search bar to enter your local station call letters (such as WAFB, WBRC, etc.) or major city in your area (such as Baton Rouge, Birmingham, etc.).

During the first week of August, InvestigateTV will also publish the documentary online and on its streaming channel, InvestigateTV, available on AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. You can download the channel by searching your device or going here.

In the documentary, the national investigative team explores shortcomings and gaps in access to healthcare and looks at what has happened in towns where the local hospital recently closed.

The team also looks to hold policymakers accountable, questioning why a law passed seven years ago meant to help low-income people access more choices for nutritious food is still not implemented.

The documentary aims to shine a light on communities that need help, as well as share ideas from people who are innovating in places facing challenges.

People featured in the documentary wanted to share their stories with the country to let people outside their towns know about the realities they face and sometimes conquer. But they all say the fight to bridge the great health divide will require more help.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
We are learning new details surrounding the temporary closure of a popular bar in Gainesville.
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound
The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County...
Road closed in Marion County after a pick-up and dump truck collide

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, signage sits outside Google headquarters in Mountain...
Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines
This undated photo provided by Elizabeth Turner, Laurentian University, shows a field location...
First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell downplays delta variant’s threat to the economy
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested