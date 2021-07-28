Buchholz High School wins the 2021 Mu Alpha Theta national math competition with record score

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School’s math team is basking in victory after claiming another national championship.

BHS conquered the 2021 Mu Alpha Theta national competition scoring a record 900 points.

It is the largest margin of victory in the competition’s history, and the tally duplicates the previous record set in 2018—also by Buchholz.

The national competition is made up of 39 different events, and BHS won 31 of them.

