Countdown To Kickoff: Buchholz Bobcats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Sometimes having a chip on your shoulder is what you need to motivate you to get to that next level. Buchholz knows this feeling well after losing to Niceville in double over time in the class 7A region semis. This loss still haunts the team.

“Having a loss like that and a game as exciting and monumental as that was at the tail of our tumultuous season definitely left a bad taste in a lot of our high school players and coaches’ mouths,” said head coach Mark Whittemore.

“Definitely a heartbreak, especially for the seniors,” said wide receiver Quan Lee. “We wanted to take those guys to the state championship. I feel like that’s our biggest goal this season.”

However, the Bobcats believe that having a more normal off-season after the pandemic has allowed them to be better prepared for the upcoming season.

“Yeah, I feel like were in really good shape,” said offensive lineman John McDonough. “Everyone is a lot more motivated. We’re pushing ourselves a lot harder. The guys are getting after each other. Leadership is there.”

And the team is glad to have the extra readiness because of the tough schedule. Buchholz is set to play five teams that were in the final four or better last year, with some of these teams winning the whole thing.

“The kids have embraced it,” said Whittemore. “Our motto is lets go for it, and let’s be excited about playing a tough schedule.”

Buchholz has star players like Senior Quan Lee returning who had a total of 13 touchdowns and 1000 receiving yards last season. But Coach Whittemore is especially excited to see the other side of the ball.

“We’ve got a bunch of really solid defensive linemen that we are extremely excited about moving into this season,” said Whittemore.

This team is ready to hit the field and for some being a Bobcat means just a little bit more.

“Yeah, I’m really excited. Football season for my family is a big deal,” said quarterback Creed Whittemore. “We’re excited to get on the field and show everyone what we can do this year.”

“Buchholz is just amazing. It changed my life around. It’s not just a team, it’s a brotherhood. You can trust them. They are trustworthy. They are just guys you can be around,” said Lee.

Buchholz kicks things off at Trinity Catholic August 27, and we will soon find out if the brotherhood can produce a state contender.

