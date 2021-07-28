Advertisement

Cashier helps pay veteran’s grocery bill as a token of appreciation

By WBZ staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OXFORD, Mass. (WBZ) - It was an act of kindness when a grocery store worker did something remarkable to help a veteran.

Briar Poirier is the kind of guy people seek out when they shop at the market basket in oxford.

“He asks me about my day. He lightens my mood. He jokes with me a little bit, makes my day 100% better,” said emergency room nurse Renee Falcioni.

Aside from working at the grocery store for the past eight years, Poirier describes himself as an autistic man that loves music, knowledge, video gaming and compassion.

It’s the compassion part that stuck out to Falcioni during a recent shopping trip.

“I was an aisle ahead of Briar, and he was cashing out an elderly man who happened to be a veteran. And the veteran was short paying for his grocery bill, and without hesitation, Briar took out his wallet and said, ‘I’ve got this,’” she said.

Poirier said he knew the man was a veteran because of the attire he was wearing and wanted to thank him for his service.

“The gentleman had a couple basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck, and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights. It’s the least I could do for him,” he said.

“I turned around and saw the veteran. His eyes just light up. And he shook his hand, and he said thank you and he had a big smile from ear to ear,” Falcioni said.

She shared the story on social media, and many who have encountered Poirier at the grocery store were not surprised.

“From what I’ve read on social media, it’s not the first time that he’s done this. And he’s helped so many people,” Falcioni said.

“My parents taught me that hard work, perseverance and just being kind to others can help accomplish a lot in the world,” Poirier said.

The gentleman had used up a $25 Market Basket gift card and still owned $3, an amount which Poirier happily paid out of his own pocket, proving a small act of kindness can go a long way.

“I’m hoping more people can help each other in times of need, whether you be a stranger or a friend, just to make people’s day better,” he said.

Poirier definitely made at least one person’s day better.

