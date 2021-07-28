Advertisement

Family still has no answers after man, 90, dies in hot van outside retirement home

Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
By KNXV staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) - A family is demanding answers after a 90-year-old man died after being left in a hot van outside a retirement home in the middle of summer.

Meteorologists say the high temperature that day was 109 degrees. It would have been much hotter inside the van.

Lawrence Bearse, 90, lived in the memory care unit at the Canyon Winds retirement home.

His family said he suffered from advanced stages of Alzheimer’s, unable to communicate and wheelchair-bound.

Granddaughter Kylie Bearse cherishes every memory of every summer vacation with her beloved “Grandpy.”

“He was an avid golfer. He had 25 hole in ones, which I always love to tell people because it’s so unbelievable,” she said.

He was also a Marine who fought in the Korean War and received a medal for saving a man’s life.

Lawrence Bearse lived his life with patriotism and honor.

Learning he was allegedly forgotten inside a transport van in his retirement home is not sitting well with the family.

“We’re all still really really angry that this happened. He lived this wonderful life, and he deserved to die in a respectful way, not forgotten in the back of a van,” Kylie Bearse said.

How could something like this happen?

Multiple memory care facilities said they have strict protocols for Alzheimer’s patients.

The rule is “eyes on them” every two to four hours, so his family wants to know, where were the eyes on Lawrence Bearse for almost 20 hours?

He missed dinner. Was there no bed check? Then he missed breakfast.

The facility was contacted for answers. Four days later, they have yet to release a statement or return any phone calls.

“I hope eventually we get some answers as to what happened, but I think the most important thing is they obviously need to do some major changes to protocol to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family,” Kylie Bearse said.

Mesa Police and state Department of Health officials have launched an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
We are learning new details surrounding the temporary closure of a popular bar in Gainesville.
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound
FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County...
Road closed in Marion County after a pick-up and dump truck collide
32 year old Jose Nieves and a 17 year old robbed multiple people at gun point in a home...
2 people are facing numerous charges after crashing outside the Ronald McDonald House

Latest News

A defendant found guilty of murder attacked the bailiff after the verdict was read on Monday.
Defendant hits bailiff after guilty verdict read
FILE - In this March 13, 2007, file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom...
‘Making a Murderer’ case: Court rules against latest Steven Avery appeal
Remington offered nearly $33 million to settle with nine families of Sandy Hook victims suing...
Gun maker offers $33M to settle suit by Sandy Hook families
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, dozens injured
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky discussed the resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S.
CDC director: Lowest areas of vaccination producing 80% of high-transmission spots