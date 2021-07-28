Horse Capital TV highlights a decorated equestrian athlete and ambitious Paralympics competitor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County horse dressage rider has ambitions for the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Our friends at horse capital tv tell us about Lauren Barwick, a successful equestrian athlete who hopes to add an olympic medal to her list of achievements. As Lauren heads to her fifth Paralympic games, tune in to learn about what she’s had to overcome to get to this point.

