Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false claims were made to police.

Officers raided the office of Colliers International on June 2.

The warrant named Colliers’ employees Mike Ryals and Dan Drotos, claiming they stole trade secrets from Bosshardt Realty.

Now Ryals and Drotos are filing a new lawsuit claiming Aaron Bosshardt provided false information to police.

There is an ongoing civil suit that started in 2019 between the two groups.

Bosshardt Realty has filed a motion to dismiss.

