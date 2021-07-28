Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false claims were made to police.

Officers raided the office of Colliers International on June 2.

The warrant named Colliers’ employees Mike Ryals and Dan Drotos, claiming they stole trade secrets from Bosshardt Realty.

Now Ryals and Drotos are filing a new lawsuit claiming Aaron Bosshardt provided false information to police.

There is an ongoing civil suit that started in 2019 between the two groups.

Bosshardt Realty has filed a motion to dismiss.

