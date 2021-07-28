Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum sworn in as new FSA president

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Bobby McCallum is taking the reins from another North Central Florida sheriff to head the Florida Sheriffs Association.

During the FSA’s annual summer conference on Tuesday night, Governor Ron Desantis swore Levy County Sheriff McCallum as the new president.

He will succeed Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

