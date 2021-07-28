Advertisement

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum sworn in as new FSA president

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Bobby McCallum is taking the reins from another North Central Florida sheriff to head the Florida Sheriffs Association.

During the FSA’s annual summer conference on Tuesday night, Governor Ron Desantis swore Levy County Sheriff McCallum as the new president.

He will succeed Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

