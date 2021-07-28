Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
We are learning new details surrounding the temporary closure of a popular bar in Gainesville.
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound
The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County...
Road closed in Marion County after a pick-up and dump truck collide

Latest News

FILE: Student walking
School district mask policies across North Central Florida
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, signage sits outside Google headquarters in Mountain...
Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines
This undated photo provided by Elizabeth Turner, Laurentian University, shows a field location...
First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell downplays delta variant’s threat to the economy
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill