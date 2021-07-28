Advertisement

Mayor Lauren Poe joins 83 mayors in calling the Biden Administration to include immigration in reconciliation

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 84 mayors across the country are calling on the Biden administration to prioritize pathway to citizenship programs.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe was one of those mayors who signed the letter.

This comes as senate democrats decide whether or not they want to include a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the budget reconciliation.

Mayor Poe explained why he signed the letter.

“They deserve to be prioritized and to get some attention placed on their legal, and in many cases, desperate plea for citizenship.”

Poe said this is an important step to getting the economy back on track.

“We really believe that so many of these neighbors of ours are critical to our economy. We would not be able to live day to day without the jobs they’re performing and the service that they offer to our country. So because of that, we believe their case deserves special attention from the federal government.”

In the letter, all of the mayors called on Congress to make this a priority, so the country can make a full economic recovery.

