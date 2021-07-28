Advertisement

OSHA fines metal roof manufacturer after partial hand amputation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a manufacturing company in Trenton after a worker suffered a partial hand amputation.

Officials with OSHA are proposing a citation of nearly $122,879.00 against Blac Investments Inc. which operates as Tri County Metals. The company was cited for a willful violation for removing the guards and exposing workers to amputations hazards.

Investigators said a 21-year old employee had been working for the company for just three weeks when he was seriously injured on Feb. 1, 2021. An investigation determined the company knowingly removed protective guards from machines because they caused imperfections in the roofing material.

“Blac Investments’ management made a conscious decision to remove guards on three machines that exposed workers to dangerous metal shears,” said OSHA Area Office Director Michelle Gonzalez in Jacksonville, Florida. “They put profits over their employees’ safety and a young worker is permanently disabled.”

The company has 15 days from when the citations were received to comply or contest the findings.

