Advertisement

Red tide is staying away from coastal Levy and Dixie counties

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Millions of pounds of marine life have fallen victim to red tide in the greater Tampa area as high concentrations of the algae bloom remain in parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Christopher Reynolds, a commercial fisherman, has been in Cedar Key since 1997.

He says those who make their livelihood on the island have been fortunate to not have experienced much red tide.

Reynolds says that they’ve had, “I guess one event in what’s that 18 years that’s.. not really close to none but it certainly could be much worse. And I’m so glad we don’t have the problems they do down south. I’ve seen the red tide devastate this industry in Pine Island and Port Charlotte.”

While red tide has occurred on the Nature Coast before, even as recently as 2014-2015, its impact was primarily contained offshore.

Micheal Allen, UF Fisheries Professor and Director of the Nature Coast Biological Station, told me why red tide happens less often in-shore on this part of the coast.

He says that “One of the reasons is that we have the Suwannee River which discharges a good amount of freshwater. Red tide’s not a fan of freshwater. Another is that we’re kind of an open estuary we’re open on the Gulf so there’s a lot of flushing here it’s not like a contained embayment like Sarasota Bay or the St. Petersburg system. So when red tide does get in here it has a potential to be diluted and washout rather than stay in a confined area and propogate.”

Allen also said that while pollutants can play a factor in algae blooms, they are not the sole cause of red tide, which has been recorded as far back as the 1700′s by Spanish explorers.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
We are learning new details surrounding the temporary closure of a popular bar in Gainesville.
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound
The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County...
Road closed in Marion County after a pick-up and dump truck collide

Latest News

Red tide is staying away from coastal Levy and Dixie counties.
Red Tide - clipped version
School district mask policies across North Central Florida
School district mask policies across North Central Florida
affordable housing
Some Florida realtors are backing a plan that guarantees more money that goes into affordable housing
terwilliger
Alachua County opens first new school since 2012