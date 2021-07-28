Some Florida realtors are backing a plan that guarantees more money that goes into affordable housing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Every mortgage transaction, deed, and stock transfer or written obligation to pay money is subject to a documentary tax in Florida. The tax is seventy cents on every hundred dollars. As of May, the state had collected a whopping one point two billion for the fiscal year. By law, a fourth of it has been going into an affordable housing trust fund.

Christina Pappas Fl Realtors Assn: “Every single year, a portion of the housing trust funds are swept to the states general revenues.”

But this year, state lawmakers cut the funding for affordable housing in half, directing the money to sea level rise and septic to sewer projects.

Mike Vasilinda stand-up: “The cut or shift has prompted Florida realtors to put 13 million behind a constitutional amendment.”

The initiative seeks to restore affordable housing’s share of the tax back to 25 percent.

Christina Pappas Fl Realtors Assn: “If you are a school teacher, a firefighter, or a nurse, you typically can’t afford to have the down payment that you need.”

But the effort has angered incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo: “I said to them, i’ll be honest with you, you declared war on the Florida Legislature”.

The realtors amendment requires two thirds of the money go to the purchase of housing, raising questions that realtors are trying to guarantee themselves a pay check.

“We must challenge it.”

Realtors need just shy of 223 thousand signatures for the supreme court to review it.

If they get them, Passidomo says “Lawmakers will ask the court to throw it off the ballot.”.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo: “One, because I believe it’s misleading and number two it would impact our constitutional duty to pass a balanced budget.”

But if the realtors make it to the 2022 ballot, they expect smooth sailing because affordable housing is a problem statewide.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.