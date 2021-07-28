Advertisement

Some Florida realtors are backing a plan that guarantees more money that goes into affordable housing

If the realtors make it to the 2022 ballot, they expect smooth sailing because affordable...
If the realtors make it to the 2022 ballot, they expect smooth sailing because affordable housing is a problem statewide.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Every mortgage transaction, deed, and stock transfer or written obligation to pay money is subject to a documentary tax in Florida. The tax is seventy cents on every hundred dollars. As of May, the state had collected a whopping one point two billion for the fiscal year. By law, a fourth of it has been going into an affordable housing trust fund.

Christina Pappas Fl Realtors Assn: “Every single year, a portion of the housing trust funds are swept to the states general revenues.”

But this year, state lawmakers cut the funding for affordable housing in half, directing the money to sea level rise and septic to sewer projects.

Mike Vasilinda stand-up: “The cut or shift has prompted Florida realtors to put 13 million behind a constitutional amendment.”

The initiative seeks to restore affordable housing’s share of the tax back to 25 percent.

Christina Pappas Fl Realtors Assn: “If you are a school teacher, a firefighter, or a nurse, you typically can’t afford to have the down payment that you need.”

But the effort has angered incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo: “I said to them, i’ll be honest with you, you declared war on the Florida Legislature”.

The realtors amendment requires two thirds of the money go to the purchase of housing, raising questions that realtors are trying to guarantee themselves a pay check.

“We must challenge it.”

Realtors need just shy of 223 thousand signatures for the supreme court to review it.

If they get them, Passidomo says “Lawmakers will ask the court to throw it off the ballot.”.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo: “One, because I believe it’s misleading and number two it would impact our constitutional duty to pass a balanced budget.”

But if the realtors make it to the 2022 ballot, they expect smooth sailing because affordable housing is a problem statewide.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
We are learning new details surrounding the temporary closure of a popular bar in Gainesville.
WATCH: Video shows ceiling of business below Grog House shaking, owner of Grog says floor is sound
The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
FHP troopers has confirmed a Fatal Crash involving a pick-up and a dump truck in Marion County...
Road closed in Marion County after a pick-up and dump truck collide

Latest News

FILE: Student walking
School district mask policies across North Central Florida
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Sheriff Bobby McCallum is taking the reins from another North Central Florida sheriff to head...
Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum sworn in as new FSA president
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST