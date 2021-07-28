Tee Time Week Eight: Hole of the Week (No. 18 Turkey Creek)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Week eight of Tee Time finds Chris Pinson in the town of Alachua, at the well-known Turkey Creek Golf Course for Hole of the Week.

Turkey Creek has been established as a golfing community since it’s inception in the 1970s.

The course did close during the “Great Recession” due to financial hardship, but reopened at the beginning of 2021.

In the final chapter of the Hole of the Week, Turkey Creek’s Director of Volunteers, Dave Kratzer, gives you the grand tour of the signature 18th hole.

From the white tees, the dog-leg right par 4 plays just beyond 400 yards. It demands a lengthy tee shot to give you a quality look at a mid-iron to the green. However, there is trouble waiting on either side of the fairway, if you happen to miss the short grass.

Right off the bat, you see a large body of water that completely travels the entire right side of the hole. A shot in the drink means penalty strokes and no chance at saving par.

Off the left side of the fairway, a mixture of deep, thick rough, trees, and out of bounds awaits any errant tee shot. So finding the fairway off the tee is mission critical to finishing your round on a high note.

From the fairway, your approach shot to the green must be well calculated. While the threat of water isn’t a major factor, there are two greenside bunkers that can swallow up a wayward shot and wreak havoc on your scorecard.

The green itself is relatively flat in the front, but does have a slight shelf toward the back, so depending on the location of the pin you might be required to be more aggressive if you want to close your round with a birdie.

Turkey Creek is located at 11400 Turkey Creek Blvd, Alachua, FL 32615. If you would like to book a tee time or lesson you can call (386) 518 – 6815.

