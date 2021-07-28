Advertisement

UF Health Shands receives national recognition for specialties

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands had six specialties rank in the top 50 of specialties in adult hospitals reviewed across the country.

The ranking was done by US News and World Report’s Best Hospitals survey.

Four specialties ranked the highest in the state. Those specialties were urology, pulmonology and lung surgery, gynecology, and cardiology and heart surgery.

Last month, US News ranked the UF Health Shands children’s hospital as the best in Florida.

Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance
