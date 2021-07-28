UF Health Shands receives national recognition for specialties

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands had six specialties rank in the top 50 of specialties in adult hospitals reviewed across the country.

The ranking was done by US News and World Report’s Best Hospitals survey.

Four specialties ranked the highest in the state. Those specialties were urology, pulmonology and lung surgery, gynecology, and cardiology and heart surgery.

Last month, US News ranked the UF Health Shands children’s hospital as the best in Florida.

