Wildlife Wednesday: The two-striped walking stick

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You might have a hard time spotting these insects in the wild.

In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us about a master of disguise—the two-striped walking stick.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Prehistoric Floridian Elephants

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.