Alachua County law enforcement react after another gun-related incident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a shots fired incident Thursday afternoon.

They say it happened just after 4 p.m. at Southwest 9th Place. No injuries were reported.

The incident follows multiple cases of gun violence in the city of Gainesville and in Alachua County in recent weeks. ASO officials tell TV20 the murder of 13-year-old Maliyah Godwin is close to being solved. She was shot and killed at an apartment in the Majestic Oaks Complex on April 23.

In Gainesville, police are still investigating two drive-by shootings this month. TV20 asked ASO Sheriff Clovis Watson about the recent shootings.

“We have to look at ways to come together. We have to look at ways to bring law enforcement along with the community together. I often say there is no law enforcement without community. There is no community without law enforcement,” Wason said.

Meanwhile, GPD Chief Tony Jones has been asking for Gainesville residents to report anything they see or hear to the police.

TRENDING STORY: Fifteen people are in jail following investigation of several homes and meth bust in Putnam County

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.