Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Teddy, Ida, Regina, and Blackberry

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Say good morning to Teddy and Ida: the perfect kitten duo. Teddy lives up to the stoic and brave cat stereotype, while Ida is the perfect companion. She will follow you around the whole house.

Equally adorable is Regina, an independent doggo who knows what she wants. Although she does not love getting petted, Regina is as energetic and sweet as they come.

Finally, we have Blackberry, an extremely friendly Pocket Pitbull. She is a natural-born explorer who is a bit on the quiet side.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Oscar, Jefferson, and Raina

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Alachua County is celebrating the opening of it’s first new public school since 2012.
Alachua County opens first new school since 2012
Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance
Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 07/29
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 07/29
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 07/29
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 07/29
Free back to school events happening across NCFL
Free back to school events happening across NCFL