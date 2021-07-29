Alachua County Pets: Teddy, Ida, Regina, and Blackberry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Say good morning to Teddy and Ida: the perfect kitten duo. Teddy lives up to the stoic and brave cat stereotype, while Ida is the perfect companion. She will follow you around the whole house.

Equally adorable is Regina, an independent doggo who knows what she wants. Although she does not love getting petted, Regina is as energetic and sweet as they come.

Finally, we have Blackberry, an extremely friendly Pocket Pitbull. She is a natural-born explorer who is a bit on the quiet side.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

