Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel give UF two swimming golds in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) -It was a glorious day for the past and present of the Florida Gator swimming program early Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics as current UF swimmer Bobby Finke and former Gator Caeleb Dressel each captured individual gold medals about an hour apart.

Finke, a rising senior at UF, took gold in the men’s 800 meter freestyle, an event making its Olympic debut. Finke trailed most of the race, but closed with a blistering 54.90 split in the final 100 meters to claim the victory. His winning time was 7 minutes, 41.87 seconds, just 0.24 ahead of Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri.

Dressel won the men’s 100 meter freestyle in an Olympic-record time of 47.02 seconds, edging Australian Kyle Chalmers by 0.06 for the win. Dressel had already won a gold in the freestyle relay and has two other individual events plus one more relay to add to his medal total.

