Fifteen people are in jail following investigation of several homes and meth bust in Putnam County

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Fifteen people are behind bars after a massive meth bust in Putnam County.

According to Sheriff’s deputies, they along with the DEA and FBI conducted an investigation of several homes in the southern part of the county.

They executed numerous search warrants leading to multiple arrests related to trafficking meth.

One of the people indicted is Francisco Arroyo who was arrested in Missouri on July 15th after being wanted for shooting three people, one of whom died.

