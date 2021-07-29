Free back to school events happening across NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From supply giveaways to a stop the violence rally, a variety of back-to-school events will be taking place across North Central Florida.

In Chiefland, a free backpack giveaway will be taking place on Sunday.

One backpack will be given out per child while supplies last at 1604 North Young Blvd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A Fun in the Sun Back to School Bash will feature free school supplies and food in Williston on Saturday.

From noon to 5 p.m., kids of all ages can enjoy activities from water balloons and a bounce house to live music and a special appearance by the Williston fire department.

Then on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m., elected leaders in Cross City will be providing school supplies to the public.

Paper, pens, pencils, notebooks, and more will be distributed at Wandle Wheeler Park.

Gun safety will be the main focus at this year’s annual Stop the Violence Back to School Rally put on by People Against Violence Enterprises (PAVE) and Alachua County Schools.

Event organizer Reverend Karl Anderson said this event is even more important this year. “With the recent increase in gun violence in our community involving our youth, it’s necessary for us to wrap our arms around them like never before by working together in the area of intervention promoting gun safety,” said Anderson.

The event will be held at Citizens Park Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Free CVID-19 vaccines will be given out along with a free backpack filled with school supplies for the first 3,000 students in attendance.

