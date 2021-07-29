A Gainesville attorney and former teacher is in jail for sexually assaulting a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville-based attorney is behind bars for sexually assaulting a minor.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Meadors on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a person under the age of 12.

The 68-year-old runs Meadors Family Law which deals with family type cases including divorce, child support and child custody cases.

Meadors was also a teacher for more than 20 years before becoming an attorney.

He’s charged with sexual assault of a person under 12 and is being held on no bond.

TRENDING STORY: Red tide is staying away from coastal Levy and Dixie counties

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.