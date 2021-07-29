Lake City Humane Society raises money for rescue dog’s hip surgery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One puppy at the Lake City Humane Society isn’t letting his broken hip bring him down, but he needs the community to lift him back up.

Malechi, a 1 year and 8-month-old Staffordshire Terrier mix, is waiting on a surgery that will hopefully change his life. The Humane Society started a fundraising page to make it a reality.

“He needs what’s called an FHO or a Femoral Head Osteotomy, where essentially they’ll cut the head of the femur off so he’ll no longer be in pain because we can’t actually get his hip back into place at this point because it’s an old injury,” said Dr. Kristyn Trotter with the Lake City Humane Society.

Trotter said they’re pretty sure he got hit by a car or suffered some type of severe trauma.

“We could definitely use the help to get this beautiful boy fixed and neutered and get him a good home... I think he’d make a perfect family puppy for anybody looking for him.”

If you would like to donate to Malechi's medical fund, you can find the link here.

