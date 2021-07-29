A Lake City man is dead after fleeing from deputies and overturning car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is dead after his vehicle overturned while speeding from Sheriff’s deputies.

According to FHP, the 40-year-old driver was fleeing from Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the west lane of U.S. Highway 90 near Northwest Eadie Street.

Troopers say the driver missed a turn and it caused his car to overturn multiple times.

The driver was taken to Lake City Medical Center where he later died.

The passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

