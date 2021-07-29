Levy County deputies are looking for a person who drove through a fence and peanut crop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a person they say drove through a person’s fence and field.

Deputies responded to a call Monday from the owner of Prairie Sand Farms on State Road 121 and Southeast 14th Lane of a broken fence and tire tracks running through his property.

They say the person drove through a planted peanut crop and three other fences before leaving the scene.

Deputies say the car is possibly a blue or gray Volvo and will have lots of damage to it.

TRENDING STORY: A Lake City man is dead after fleeing from deputies and overturning car

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.