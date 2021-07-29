Levy County deputies are looking for a person who drove through a fence and peanut crop
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a person they say drove through a person’s fence and field.
Deputies responded to a call Monday from the owner of Prairie Sand Farms on State Road 121 and Southeast 14th Lane of a broken fence and tire tracks running through his property.
They say the person drove through a planted peanut crop and three other fences before leaving the scene.
Deputies say the car is possibly a blue or gray Volvo and will have lots of damage to it.
