Levy County deputies are looking for a person who drove through a fence and peanut crop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a person they say drove through a person’s fence and field.

Deputies responded to a call Monday from the owner of Prairie Sand Farms on State Road 121 and Southeast 14th Lane of a broken fence and tire tracks running through his property.

They say the person drove through a planted peanut crop and three other fences before leaving the scene.

Deputies say the car is possibly a blue or gray Volvo and will have lots of damage to it.

