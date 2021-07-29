Long-time NCFL fire rescue medical director passes away

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Fire rescue organizations in North Central Florida are mourning the death of long-time medical director Peter Gianas.

For more than 20 years, Gianas served as medical director of Bradford, Clay, Union and Alachua County fire rescue organizations.

Officials say he died unexpectedly of an illness.

Memorial services for Gianas are currently being planned and will be announced when made available.

TRENDING STORY: Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust

It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our Medical Director, Peter Gianas. Details on his... Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.