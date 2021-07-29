Advertisement

Long-time NCFL fire rescue medical director passes away

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WCJB) - Fire rescue organizations in North Central Florida are mourning the death of long-time medical director Peter Gianas.

For more than 20 years, Gianas served as medical director of Bradford, Clay, Union and Alachua County fire rescue organizations.

Officials say he died unexpectedly of an illness.

Memorial services for Gianas are currently being planned and will be announced when made available.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our Medical Director, Peter Gianas. Details on his...

Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

