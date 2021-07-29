Advertisement

Marion County humane society closed due to COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

They say some employees have tested positive.

While closed, the office, lobby and tech room areas will be professionally cleaned.

The humane society is expected to reopen August 9.

The Humane Society of Marion County will be closing today and anticipates reopening on August 9th. Unfortunately, with...

Posted by Humane Society of Marion County Florida on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

