Marion County humane society closed due to COVID-19
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
They say some employees have tested positive.
While closed, the office, lobby and tech room areas will be professionally cleaned.
The humane society is expected to reopen August 9.
