Marion County humane society closed due to COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

They say some employees have tested positive.

While closed, the office, lobby and tech room areas will be professionally cleaned.

The humane society is expected to reopen August 9.

