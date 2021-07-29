Ocala Drive-In celebrates 10 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular attraction in Ocala is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Ocala Drive-In Theatre has been there for years. But after being closed, they reopened with a new owner on this date 10 years ago.

To celebrate, they’ll have face painting, free games and prizes, and you can enter to win two free movie passes for a year.

“Oh it’s great, we come here 10 years ago to a field grown up in weeds, and with the dedication of a few loyal employees and customer support that we’ve had, we’re celebrating 10 years,” said owner John Watzke.

The drive-in will also be playing the movie Transformers Thursday night as a tribute to showing the same movie opening night 10 years ago.

