Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille fully-staffed and opening soon

The wait is almost over.

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grill is set to open Wednesday, August 11, with a now completed staff.

The ninth-largest restaurant in the state serves variety of food, including what Spurrier calls a “first-class” steak and the coach’s favorite so far, the Mediterranean salad.

When you first walk in, you’ll quickly notice all of the memorabilia, including Coach Spurrier and quarterback Danny Wuerffel’s Heisman trophies.

The head ball coach says this is a place where Gator fans and players can come and relive memories of past success.

Coach Spurrier said “I always told our players when I was coaching them back in the 90s, if we win a championship, we’re gonna celebrate forever now. So hopefully they can come down here to Celebration Pointe at the Gridiron Grille and see their pictures up on the wall and say yeah we did it. We did it back in 93, 95, 96, and 2000. So we got a lot of good memories here at Celebration Pointe at the Gridiron Grille.”

The restaurant has paintings of Spurrier as a player and coach, three bars, a podcast room, conference rooms, and not to mention, the head ball coaches favorite plays on the bathroom walls.

The Head Ball Coach went through a few of his favorites with me on the tour, and I can’t wait for y’all to check them out!

You can make a reservation starting Sunday, August 1st, and they are strongly encouraged.

