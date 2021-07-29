Advertisement

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille fully-staffed and opening soon

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

The wait is almost over.

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grill is set to open Wednesday, August 11, with a now completed staff.

The ninth-largest restaurant in the state serves variety of food, including what Spurrier calls a “first-class” steak and the coach’s favorite so far, the Mediterranean salad.

When you first walk in, you’ll quickly notice all of the memorabilia, including Coach Spurrier and quarterback Danny Wuerffel’s Heisman trophies.

The head ball coach says this is a place where Gator fans and players can come and relive memories of past success.

Coach Spurrier said “I always told our players when I was coaching them back in the 90s, if we win a championship, we’re gonna celebrate forever now. So hopefully they can come down here to Celebration Pointe at the Gridiron Grille and see their pictures up on the wall and say yeah we did it. We did it back in 93, 95, 96, and 2000. So we got a lot of good memories here at Celebration Pointe at the Gridiron Grille.”

The restaurant has paintings of Spurrier as a player and coach, three bars, a podcast room, conference rooms, and not to mention, the head ball coaches favorite plays on the bathroom walls.

The Head Ball Coach went through a few of his favorites with me on the tour, and I can’t wait for y’all to check them out!

You can make a reservation starting Sunday, August 1st, and they are strongly encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida
Alachua County is celebrating the opening of it’s first new public school since 2012.
Alachua County opens first new school since 2012
The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance
Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance

Latest News

Spurrier's Gridiron Grille opening August 11.
spurrier's opening - clipped version
Gainesville Regional Airport debuts new terminal expansion
Gainesville Regional Airport debuts new terminal expansion
University Department of Agronomy hosts open house for new renovations
University Department of Agronomy hosts open house for new renovations
University Department of Agronomy hosts open house for new renovations
University Department of Agronomy hosts open house for new renovations