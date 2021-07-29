University Department of Agronomy hosts open house for new renovations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida Department Of Agronomy is getting a facelift after over a year of renovations and construction.

Larger laboratories, new conference rooms, and a new seed cooler are just a few of the many updates finished since March 2020.

Professor of agronomy, Kevin Kenworthy, says these renovations will help the department expand their efforts.

“We now have more space to bring in additional grad students, additional post-docs, or visiting scientists we didn’t have the space for. So it’ll greatly allow to expand our research programs and productivity,” Kenworthy stated.

An open house will be held July 30 at 3:30 PM at 2005 SW 23rd Street, building 350, to showcase the renovations.

