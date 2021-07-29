Advertisement

University Department of Agronomy hosts open house for new renovations

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida Department Of Agronomy is getting a facelift after over a year of renovations and construction.

Larger laboratories, new conference rooms, and a new seed cooler are just a few of the many updates finished since March 2020.

Professor of agronomy, Kevin Kenworthy, says these renovations will help the department expand their efforts.

Related Story: Alachua County opens first new school since 2012

“We now have more space to bring in additional grad students, additional post-docs, or visiting scientists we didn’t have the space for. So it’ll greatly allow to expand our research programs and productivity,” Kenworthy stated.

An open house will be held July 30 at 3:30 PM at 2005 SW 23rd Street, building 350, to showcase the renovations.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Alachua County is celebrating the opening of it’s first new public school since 2012.
Alachua County opens first new school since 2012
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida
The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance
Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance

Latest News

University Department of Agronomy hosts open house for new renovations
University Department of Agronomy hosts open house for new renovations
ocala drive-in 10
Ocala Drive-In celebrates 10 years
What’s Growing On: IFAS looking closely at root health using new technology
What’s Growing On: IFAS looking closely at root health using new technology
alachua county gun violence
Alachua County law enforcement react after another gun-related incident