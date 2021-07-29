Advertisement

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walt Disney World will require all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Friday.

Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner are areas included in the updated mask guidelines posted on the theme park’s website.

Guests will also need to wear a mask when entering and throughout all attractions however masks will remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The subjects of a Gainesville Police SWAT raid are suing Bosshardt Realty after they say false...
Lawsuit filed against Bosshardt Realty after GPD SWAT raid
Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance
Alachua County mask mandate unlikely after new CDC guidance
Alachua County is celebrating the opening of it’s first new public school since 2012.
Alachua County opens first new school since 2012
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida

Latest News

Doctors say the young woman will make a full recovery from her injuries, but it will take time.
GRAPHIC: 18-year-old attacked, dragged by crocodile on vacation in Mexico
Kiana Hummel, 18, (right) was supposed to have a fun getaway in Mexico before college, but the...
GRAPHIC: Woman, 18, hospitalized after 12-foot crocodile attacks her on vacation in Mexico
Ron Popeil was the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for...
Ron Popeil, inventor and king of TV pitchmen, dies at 86
Marion County humane society closes due to COVID-19
Marion County humane society closed due to COVID-19
Fire rescue organizations in North Central Florida are mourning the death of long-time medical...
Long-time NCFL fire rescue medical director passes away