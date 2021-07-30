Advertisement

2021 Florida Standard Assessment test results show COVID slide

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are learned tonight just how far the “covid slide” hurt achievement in public schools.

The 2021 Florida Standards Assessment test results are out, and it’s not good.

Statewide, math scores considered “satisfactory” or better dropped 10 points to 51%.

That slide was reflected in every county in North Central Florida, with the biggest drop in Union county.

The statewide decline was less significant in english language arts, falling in every county in our viewing area between 3% and 5%.

Standard assessment test results
broken hip dog
Lake City humane society asking community to help dog
Gainesville City Commissioners are making progress in bringing a grocery store to the east side...
