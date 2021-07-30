2021 Florida Standard Assessment test results show COVID slide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are learned tonight just how far the “covid slide” hurt achievement in public schools.

The 2021 Florida Standards Assessment test results are out, and it’s not good.

Statewide, math scores considered “satisfactory” or better dropped 10 points to 51%.

That slide was reflected in every county in North Central Florida, with the biggest drop in Union county.

The statewide decline was less significant in english language arts, falling in every county in our viewing area between 3% and 5%.

